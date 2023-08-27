Women of Clarksville Expo brings hundreds together at Wilma Rudolph Event Center

Clarksville, TN – The Women of Clarksville Expo returned to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center on Saturday for the third year, bringing over 700 people together for free health screenings, educational speakers, shopping, networking, and more from over 60 local vendors.

The Expo was hosted by the City of Clarksville and the Women of Clarksville Committee as a means of bringing together women from all over the city to learn from one another and enjoy each other’s company.

“This event gets better and better every year. I am grateful for the First Lady’s vision and leadership to bring the women in our community together to learn, fellowship and deepen relationships among the races, cultures and ethnicities,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “The entire committee was singularly focused on ensuring this event was successful, and it was.”

Becoming a local tradition

Clarksville First Lady Cynthia Pitts, one of the Expo’s founders, said it has been a blessing to watch the Women of Clarksville Expo grow over three years into one of the City’s premier events.

“What an exciting Women’s Expo we had this year! The planning committee worked hard to make this, the third annual, year the best. Women coming together to build relationships, renew friendships, and encourage each other were the highlights” said Cynthia Pitts. “Next year will be bigger and better. Thank you Clarksville for supporting the Women’s Expo.”

Bella’s Closet, a local nonprofit organization co-founded by Pitts, attended the Expo to distribute clothes to women reentering the workforce.

Changing lives with free health screenings

One of the Expo’s most popular features is free health screenings provided by Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center and Meharry Medical Group.

Guests received free health services, including but not limited to blood sugar readings, bmi indexing, health consultations and COVID immunizations.

Local business owner Ebony Parsons received a free health screening at The Expo in 2021. The experience provided her with potentially life-saving medical care.

“I was always tired and didn’t have any clue that it was due to the anemia. I do know that if I didn’t go and get tested that day, I wouldn’t have known and I probably wouldn’t be here today.”

Something to be proud of

Cynthia Pitts extended her thanks to Matthew Walker and Meharry Medical Group for their continued support of the expo, as well as Team Red White Blue and the Mayor’s Youth Council, who volunteered at the event.

“It’s incredible to see such talent within our community. The growth and outreach Clarksville has gained, is something to be proud of.”