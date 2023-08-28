APSU Athletics’ partnership with SS&E continues its Record-Breaking Trend

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department’s one-of-a-kind relationship with Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) again set records for ticket sales and corporate sponsorships in 2022-23, ultimately breaking the $2 million threshold for the first time, APSU and SS&E jointly announced Monday.

“Our unique partnership with SS&E continues to prove itself as one of the best in the country,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “I want to thank our SS&E team for their tireless energy in connecting our local businesses and fans with Austin Peay State University athletics.”

“I also want to thank all the businesses and fans who bought tickets to watch the Governors play. They are why we doubled down on our commitment to serve and promote this incredible community through our “Clarksville’s Hometown Team” campaign”.” Harrison stated.

“Through collaboration and a shared vision, the extraordinary partnership between SS&E and APSU has ignited tremendous success,” said Sean Henry, Chief Executive Officer of the Nashville Predators. “Together, we’ve proven that when passion meets purpose, remarkable achievements become the hallmark of teamwork.”

In the second year of the partnership, SS&E set records for season ticket growth in football, basketball, baseball, and softball. Football nearly doubled its season-ticket holder base in the two years. Basketball saw a similar increase in season ticket membership, even before the launch of season ticket sales for F&M Bank Arena, which will host its first basketball games in November. Baseball nearly quadrupled its season-ticket-holder base, while softball saw five times as many season ticket holders in the seats.

Thanks to that overall 100 percent growth in season-ticket holders, nearly 75,000 fans saw an Austin Peay State University home event in person across the five sports covered by season tickets in 2022-23.

In addition, SS&E saw a 30 percent increase in corporate sponsorship revenue during the 22-23 fiscal year, topping $1.4 million. Through its promotional activities, over 38 million individuals saw Austin Peay State University on the social media feed, during a Predators televised game, or through in-arena signage at Bridgestone Arena – the busiest arena in the country.

APSU and SS&E now look ahead to the launch of F&M Bank Arena as the two sides open the finest facility in the Atlantic Sun Conference and the region. In addition, SS&E recently announced a new ticketing partnership with Ticketmaster that will give fans better access to Austin Peay State University basketball tickets at F&M Bank Arena.

SS&E, a Nashville Predators Holding, LLC division, is the exclusive third-party ticketing, premium, and sponsorship sales agency for Austin Peay State University-hosted varsity sporting events. In addition, SS&E also aids the department in setting promotional and marketing plans to sell general admission tickets, premium experiences, and sponsorships.

The SS&E team at Austin Peay State University consists of Director of Sales Justyn Carlson, Account Executive for Corporate Sponsorships – Governors baseball alumnus – Parker Phillips, and Guest Experience Team Member Jon Mortimer.

The SS&E team at Austin Peay State University consists of Director of Sales Justyn Carlson, Account Executive for Corporate Sponsorships – Governors baseball alumnus – Parker Phillips, and Guest Experience Team Member Jon Mortimer.