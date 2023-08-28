APSU professor Victoria Matlock Fowler’s horror-comedy “Slotherhouse” hits theaters August 30th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Musical Theatre students will learn from visiting professor Victoria Matlock Fowler, who has a horror-comedy movie that premieres in theaters for one night only on August 30th.

“Slotherhouse” tells the story of a college student who brings a seemingly cute but deadly creature known as a “death sloth” back from the jungle to gain popularity. Chaos ensues as the bloodthirsty sloth goes on a rampage, leaving the student and her sorority sisters fighting for their lives.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Lisa Ambalavanar, Sydney Craven, Andrew Horton and Stefan Kapi?i?. It was directed by Matthew Goodhue and written by Bradley Fowler and Cady Lanigan. Victoria Matlock Fowler, who teaches in APSU’s Department of Theatre & Dance, served as one of the producers through Renegade Studios Chicago.

“‘Slotherhouse has been a labor of love for our family over the last seven years and we’re so thrilled to see it finally get out into the world,” Fowler said. “It’s a fun bit of horror escapism and we believe it has the potential to be an iconic horror franchise for a new generation.”

“Slotherhouse” will play at Regal Cinemas across the country at various times on August 30th. The film will be shown at 7:30pm at Regal Clarksville & RPX on Tiny Town Road. The movie will play in Nashville at 7:00pm at Regal Green Hills, Regal Opry Mills IMAX & RPX and Regal Hollywood & RPX. The film is also at Regal Streets of Indian Lake & IMAX in Hendersonville and AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 in Franklin.

Tickets can be bought online at www.slotherhousetickets.com.