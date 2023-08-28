Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports North Riverside Drive area water outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on North Riverside Drive from McClure Street to North Spring Street for water main leak repair.

The water outage is also affecting North Spring Street from North Riverside Drive to McClure Street and McClure Street from North Spring Street to North Riverside Drive. Low water pressure is also affecting the vicinity.

The outer northbound lane of North Riverside Drive is closed at the intersection of North Riverside Drive and North Spring Street to allow for the repair work.

The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished, water service will be restored and the lane reopened by approximately 3:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com