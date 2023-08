Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a serious injury crash on Warfield Boulevard at Rossview Road involving a motorcycle.

The crash has closed northbound lanes on Warfield Boulevard and part of Rossview Road.

[470cneter]

CPD is asking the public to avoid the area until further notice. Please be prepared for long delays and slow down if you have no alternate route.

Currently, there is no information on the crash that is available.