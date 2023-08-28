Montgomery County Animal Care and Control Closed Due to Water Outage

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) will be closed to the public today, Monday, August 28th, 2023 due to a water main that ruptured on Riverside Drive and Spring Street near the shelter.

MCACC has been without water service since early this morning. The estimated time of restoration is unknown.

The plan is to reopen to the public on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 at 10:00am. If the water is not working by tomorrow morning, an update will be shared.

For information about adoptable pets and volunteer opportunities available at the shelter, visit www.mcgtn.org

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control