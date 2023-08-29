Peoria Rivermen take on Huntsville Havoc in SPHL Preseason Game at F&M Bank Arena, October 13th

Clarksville, TN – Professional hockey is coming to Clarksville as the Peoria Rivermen and the Huntsville Havoc faceoff in a Southern Professional Hockey League preseason game at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Friday, October 13th, 2023 at 7:15pm CT.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring our franchise down to Clarksville and face an opponent like the Huntsville Havoc,” Rivermen Chief Operating Officer Bart Rogers said. “To be able to play a game in this incredible new facility in Downtown Clarksville is an honor for our franchise.”

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, August 31st, at 10:00am CT on Ticketmaster.com. Nashville Predators Season Ticket Citizens will receive an exclusive presale along with a special discount code, granting them access to ticket purchases starting Wednesday, August 30th, at 10:00am CT.

“We’re excited to showcase the Huntsville Havoc organization and the SPHL in Clarksville,” Huntsville Havoc Executive General Manager Glenn Detullo said. “Having the opportunity to play Peoria will be a great way to showcase the SPHL. We’re looking forward to seeing F&M Bank Arena and putting on a show for the fans!”

In addition to standard ticket options, fans will be able to choose from a range of premium ticket packages.

These packages include:

Clarksville VIP Package: Enjoy SPHL action in the front row at F&M Bank Arena with access to White Claw Lounge and a postgame skate on the ice with the players. Then, head over to Fortera Stadium on October 14th and enjoy a VIP Blazin’ End Zone ticket for APSU football. It’s a complete VIP weekend in Clarksville! Front Row Package: Get up close and personal to all the SPHL action on the glass with front-row seats and access to White Claw Lounge. Post Game Skate Upgrade: Anybody can lace up their skates and hit the ice after the game with the players if you purchase this upgrade! Youth Clinic Package: Young fans will have the opportunity to learn from the pros in a special youth hockey clinic in Ford Ice Center Clarksville on Thursday, October 12th. Includes 4 tickets to the game!

About Peoria Rivermen

The Rivermen are the seventh-longest continually operated minor league hockey franchise in all of North America. They will be starting their 42nd season of professional hockey in Peoria, IL, in 2023-24, playing their games at the Peoria Civic Center, in downtown Peoria. Over the course of those seasons, they have won league championships at every level of minor league hockey (AAA, AA, A levels).

This will be their 10th season playing in the SPHL and have comprised the best point percentage of all teams in the league throughout those years at .714. They are guided on the ice by the winningest coach in Peoria Rivermen franchise history, Jean Guy Trudel and are now assisted by long-time captain, Alec Hagaman behind the bench.

Coming off a league President’s Cup Championship in 2022, the Rivermen finished last season with a 39-14-3 season, winning the Coffey Cup (overall season league standing leader).

About Huntsville Havoc

Celebrating their 20th anniversary season, the Huntsville Havoc stand as one of the founding teams of the SPHL, epitomizing a legacy of sustained excellence in professional minor league hockey. For the past seven years, the team has led the league in attendance, consistently breaking their own attendance records year after year. This is not just a testament to the dedication of their fan base but also a marker of the high-quality sports entertainment that the Havoc provide.

On the ice, the team’s success is equally impressive, boasting three President’s Cup championships with victories in 2010, and back-to-back championships in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Further demonstrating their consistency and skill, the Huntsville Havoc have not missed the playoffs since the 2014-2015 season.

These achievements collectively underline the Huntsville Havoc’s position as one of the most successful teams in the SPHL, setting both a standard and a precedent that resonates within the league and the broader sporting community.

About the SPHL

The SPHL is comprised of 10 teams located throughout the southeastern and midwestern United States. Headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, the mission of the SPHL is to provide quality family-friendly entertainment structured within an economic model that is viable for small and mid-size markets and arenas. For more information about the SPHL, visit the league’s website at www.thesphl.com. The SPHL feeds players to the ECHL and AHL levels of minor professional hockey.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

