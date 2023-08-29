Roxy Regional Theatre to celebrate 41st Season with an evening of Fine Food, Art, Music, Dancing on September 30th

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre is thrilled to be entering our 41st season of presenting professional live theatre on the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in historic Downtown Clarksville, and we invite you to celebrate with us at our annual fundraiser GALA 41 on Saturday, September 30th, 2023.

Come dressed in your favorite decade or cocktail attire and join us at 5:00pm inside the lobby of the Roxy Regional Theatre for our cocktail hour, while you place your bids in our silent auction of diverse and original artwork and specialty gift baskets.

Dinner will be served al fresco in Public Square at 6:15pm, featuring a savory menu by Governor’s Fine Catering — Herb Roasted Chicken with Citrus Herb Butter Sauce, Caesar Salad, Sauteed Green Beans, and Rice Pilaf — with Specialty Cheesecakes by B’s Cheesecakes for dessert, alongside libations by Beachaven Vineyards & Winery and TriStar Beverage of Clarksville. Vegetarian meals are available upon request.

After dinner, join us in the Roxy’s red velvet seats for our live auction, featuring auctioneer Sammy Stuard — plus the Official Unveiling of the Conceptual Designs for the Clarksville Performing Arts Center (CPAC). You may even be able to bid on the opportunity to hold the first private event in the new space!

Following the auction, we invite you to kick up your heels and dance the night away to the music of Syd & The Guild!

Tickets to GALA 41 are $150.00 (Choice Level) and $225.00 (Premier Level). Premier Level tickets include additional perks such as premier seating, as available. Premier Level tables, seating ten, are $2,000 and include a complimentary bottle of champagne. Please contact the box office for the Premier Level table discount.

Reservations may be made online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699 or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday). Please RSVP by Friday, September 22nd.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.