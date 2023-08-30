APSU Soccer to play Chattanooga at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field this Thursday

Clarksville, TN – After a pair of matches in North Dakota last week, Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer returns to Tennessee for an in-state clash against Chattanooga on Thursday, at the UTC Sports Complex in Chattanooga. The match begins at 5:00pm CT.

Freshman forward Aniyah Mack netted her first career goal in Austin Peay State University Sunday match at North Dakota, on Sunday, leading the APSU Govs to a 1-1 draw against the Fighting Hawks. Senior Tori Case and junior Lindsey McMahon assisted on Mack’s score. The dish from Case moved her into a seven-way tie for ninth all-time in assists, while McMahon’s gave her a team-best two assists on the season.

At 1-2-1 through four matches, the APSU Govs are tied for third in the Atlantic Sun Conference standings and 1.5 matches behind league-leading Florida Gulf Coast.

All five of APSU’s goals this season have come from different players, while the program’s five goals and 51 shots are best for second in the league. The Govs also lead the ASUN with 23 shots on goal.

Junior Alec Baumgardt leads the Govs’ offensive unit with 13 shots this season, while Mack’s four shots on net pace the team.

Junior goalkeeper Katie Bahn has excelled between the pipes during her first season as the starting keeper and has made 17 saves in 351 minutes of action.

Thursday’s match marks the 22nd anniversary of Austin Peay State University soccer’s first match which was at Chattanooga. Despite dropping their inaugural match, the Govs own a 10-5-1 all-time record against the Mocs – the most against any program. APSU is 9-2-1 against its in-state rival since 2010 and has split the last two meetings.

The Scouting Report

Their Gaffer: Gavin McKinney is in his ninth year as the Mocs’ Gaffer. He is 55-67-25 at the helm of the program and is 126-93-28 all-time as a head coach after spending five seasons at Cumberland, 2010-15.

2023 Record: 2-1 (0-0 SOCON)

Their 2023 Season So Far: After dropping a 3-1 match at Vanderbilt in their season opener, the Mocs have rallied for back-to-back 1-0 wins against Tennessee Tech and North Alabama on the road.

2022 Record: 8-5-5 (5-1-3 SOCON)

2022 Season Result: The 2022 Sothern Conference Regular-Season Champions, Chattanooga defeated Wofford in the SoCon Tournament quarterfinals, before having their historic season come to an end following a 2-1 loss to UNC Greensboro in the semifinals.

All-Time Series: 10-5-1 | 4-3-1 APSU in Chattanooga

Last Meeting: The Mocs earned their first win in Clarksville since 2009 after scoring three second-half goals, August 28th, 2022.

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University ends a three-match road trip in Thursday’s contest against the Mocs.

APSU’s 10 all-time wins against the Mocs are the most against any opponent in program history.

The Governors enter the match at 1-2-1 after going 0-1-1 in last week’s matches against North Dakota State and North Dakota.

The APSU Govs have scored five goals this season, all coming from different players.

Alec Baumgardt leads APSU with 13 shots this season. The Federal Way, Washington native has led APSU in points and goals each season of her collegiate career and enters tomorrow’s match with one goal.

Lindsey McMahon leads APSU with two assists this season.

McMahon looks to extend her team-best starting streak to 40 matches against the Mocs.

McMahon has played all 90 minutes in 30 of her last 31 matches.

Goalkeeper Katie Bahn has tallied 17 saves his season, and corralled a career-high seven saves against North Dakota State last Thursday.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team returns to Morgan Brothers Soccer Field for a Sunday 1:00pm match against Morehead State for Parents Day.