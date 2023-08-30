Clarksville Police Department closes area between Woodale Drive and Raintree Drive dues to Residential Fire

Clarksville, TN – At 5:10am this morning, Wednesday, August 20th, 2023, public safety agencies responded to a residential fire on Lafayette Road. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has closed Lafayette Road between Woodale Drive and Raintree Drive.

Pinetree Road residents must also exit their neighborhood by Cherry Tree Drive. This road closure will affect commuter traffic this morning, and CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes.

The public will be turned around if they attempt to use this portion of Lafayette Road. Unfortunately, it is unknown how the road will be closed.

CPD has no details on the fire and will refer all inquiries to Clarksville Fire and Rescue.