Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a crash involving a Cement Truck that overturned. Whitfield Road, both lanes are entirely closed.

CPD asks the public to avoid Whitfield Road between 101st Airborne Parkway and Old Trenton Road.

Motorists will not get through until the truck and cement are removed from the roadway.

It is unknown how long it will take to clear the road, and there are no details on the crash.