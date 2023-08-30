Nashville Sounds, Durham Bulls Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Durham, NC – Wednesday night’s game between the Nashville Sounds and the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, August 31st.

Game one of tomorrow’s doubleheader will start at 4:30pm CT. Game two will follow at least 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games are scheduled to be seven innings in length.

The Sounds will return to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, September 5th for a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, an affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.