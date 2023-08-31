APSU Men’s Golf currently in Second at Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Shootout

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is tied for second place with a score of five-over 565 after Reece Britt and Seth Smith both shot under par through 36 holes at Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Shootout, Thursday, at The University Club at Arlington in Richmond, Kentucky.

Austin Peay State University opened the tournament with a four-over 284 in the first round before shooting a one-over 281 in the second round to finish the day tied with IUPUI for second place. The Governors and Jaguars trial first-place Belmont by 14 shots while leading fourth-place Northern Kentucky by two strokes at the par-70, 6,869-yard course.

Britt is tied for third in the tournament with a score of three-under 137 after shooting a one-under 69 in the first round and a two-under 68 in the second round. After shooting a team-best four rounds in the 60s last season, Britt opened the season with back-to-back rounds in the 60s for the first time in his collegiate career.

Making his collegiate debut, Smith carded the best round of the day when he shot a three-under 67 in his first-ever round as a Governor. Smith closed the day with a two-over 72 and is tied for seventh place after two rounds with an aggregate score of one-under 139.

After shooting a three-over 73 in the first round, Jakob Falk Schollert bounced back with a one-under 69 and is tied for 20th place with a score of 142 through two rounds in the season-opening tournament.

Making his Austin Peay State University debut, Dawson Long also fired a pair of counting scores with a five-over 75 in the first round and a two-over 72 in the second round. Long is tied for 47th in the field with a two-round score of 147.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Daniel Love shot a six-over 76 and a three-over 73 to finish the day tied for 55th place with a score of 149.

Playing as individuals for Austin Peay State University, Morgan Robinson and Logan Spurrier both opened the season with even-par 70s in the first round. Spurrier fired a two-over 72 in the second round to finish the day tied for 20th place while Robinson carded a five-over 75 and closed the day tied for 36th with a score of 145.

Austin Peay State University plays the final 18 holes of the Colonel Shootout, Friday. For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.