APSU Volleyball plays in Lindenwood Invitational this weekend

Clarksville, TN – After a successful opening weekend, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team looks to keep up its momentum at the Lindenwood Invitational, Friday-Saturday, at Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Missouri.

Austin Peay State University’s trip to Lindenwood opens with back-to-back Friday matches against host Lindenwood (1:30pm) and then Indiana State (5:00pm). APSU then faces ULM in a noon Saturday match to conclude the event.

Austin Peay State University brings a two-match win streak into the season’s second weekend, closing last weekend’s with victories against Florida A&M and UAB to finish second at the Blazer Invitational behind Buffalo.

Outside hitter Elizabeth Wheat, playing just miles from her hometown, led the APSU Govs with 34 kills (2.83 per set) and was second on the team with 30 digs (2.50 per set). She set her career kill mark in back-to-back matches, scoring 13 kills against Florida A&M and 16 kills against host UAB.

Through The Rotation

Austin Peay State University used 13 players during the opening weekend, with each player seeing action in at least five of the 12 sets.

Outside hitter Elizabeth Wheat’s breakout performance in the opening included her second career-double double against host UAB. She set career highs with 16 kills and 17 digs against the Blazers while posting three blocks and a service ace.

Outside hitter Mikayla Powell opened her season with 25 kills – second on the team. She had 11 kills and four blocks in the four-set win against Florida A&M before scoring 10 points against host UAB courtesy of nine kills and two block assists.

Middle blocker Maggie Keenan recorded five blocks in all three matches at UAB, finishing the weekend with 16 total blocks. She is second in the Atlantic Sun with those 16 stops, one off the pace set by Stetson’s Sophia Groom. Keenan ranks 39th among Division I Players in total blocks.

Outside hitter Payton Deidesheimer opened her season with 24 kills, including a career-best 14 kills and a .435 attack percentage against Florida A&M in the weekend’s second match.

Libero Kalliann Cook took over for the final 10 sets of the UAB tournament and finished the stay in Birmingham with 38 digs (3.17 per set). She posted a season-best 20 digs against host UAB in the Govs’ five-set win.

Austin Peay State University setters Kelsey Mead, and Maggie Duyos shared duties in the Govs’ 6-2 scheme over the opening weekend. Mead led the pair with 54 assists (4.50 per set) and 19 digs, while Duyos supplied 46 assists (3.83 per set) and 20 digs.

Outside hitter Sarah Carnathan opened the season with five kills and no attack errors against Buffalo, leading the Govs with her .714 attack percentage.

Middle blocker Karli Graham finished the opening weekend with a five-block performance against host UAB and had eight kills in the three-match weekend.

The APSU Govs scored 167 points (13.92 per set) in the opening weekend’s 12 sets, including 10.83 kills per set. However, opponents supplemented the Govs cause with 85 “unforced errors” (7.08 per set) – attack errors without a block (41), service errors (25), blocking errors (4), ball handling errors (13), and setting errors (2).

Setting The Scene

Austin Peay State University finished a fall opening weekend with two wins for the first time since starting the 2018 season with a 3-0 record. The APSU Govs have started 2-1 or better three times during Mott’s tenure. They went on to post 20-plus wins in each of those three seasons.

Austin Peay State University is 17-11 during Week 2 tournament action with head coach Taylor Mott. The Govs won Week 2 tournaments in 2017 (UAB), 2018 (Middle Tennessee), and 2021 (Harvard).

Head coach Taylor Mott entered 2023 within sight of two significant career milestones. After two wins in the opening weekend, she is five wins away from career victory No. 500 after amassing 493 wins in her first 24 seasons as a head coach. In addition, Mott needs 10 wins to reach Austin Peay victory No. 200, which, when she gets that milestone this season, would put her ahead of the victory pace set by APSU Hall of Fame Coach Cheryl Holt.

With the Austin Peay State University men’s and women’s basketball teams departing for the new F&M Bank Arena in downtown Clarksville, the Governors’ volleyball team becomes the only team playing in the Dunn Center. At a seating capacity of more than 5,500 in its current configuration, the Dunn Center is among the largest volleyball-only facilities in Division I.

Inside The Series

Lindenwood

Series: First Meeting

Last Meeting: The APSU Govs and Lions meet for the first time this weekend. Lindenwood is in the second year of its transition to Division I and is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Indiana State

Series: Series tied 2-2.

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University and Indiana State meet in volleyball for the second consecutive season. The Sycamores claimed a five-set victory against the Govs to close out their own home tournament. The APSU Govs have won the two meetings between the teams on a neutral court, including a 2005 meeting at Northern Illinois’ tournament.

ULM

Series: Series tied 1-1.

Last Meeting: The Governors and Warhawks meet on the volleyball court for the first time since 1998. The APSU Govs won that meeting in three sets at the Northern Illinois Invitational to level the series.