Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 21st – September 4th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast has sunny to mostly sunny days with temperatures in the 80s. Enjoying clear skies and pleasant temperatures this weekend.

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with the temperature dropping to around 58 degrees. A gentle northeast breeze of about 5 mph will keep the air comfortable.

Friday will greet us with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 85 degrees. Initially coming from the east-northeast at around 5 mph, the wind will shift to the south-southeast as the day progresses.

Clouds might make a fleeting appearance, as Friday night turns partly cloudy with a low near 65 degrees. A gentle southeast breeze of about 5 mph will keep the air flowing smoothly.

Anticipate a sunny day on Saturday, with the high reaching around 87 degrees. The south wind, gentle at about 5 mph, will add a subtle touch to the pleasant weather.

Saturday night will likely stay mostly clear, with temperatures settling around 65 degrees. The south-southeast wind will gradually become calm after midnight, offering a tranquil night’s rest.

The sun will continue to shine brightly on Sunday, pushing the mercury to a high near 89 degrees. A south wind of about 5 mph will gently rustle through the air.

As the night falls on Sunday, the skies are expected to remain mostly clear, and the low temperature will reach around 65 degrees. The south wind, consistent at 5 mph, will ensure a peaceful night.

Labor Day promises plenty of sunshine, with the high climbing to around 90 degrees. A south wind at 5 to 10 mph will accompany the day’s festivities.

On Monday night, the sky might become partly cloudy, and the low temperature will be around 67 degrees. A gentle south-southeast breeze, about 5 mph, will accompany the night.

So get ready for a delightful stretch of clear skies and pleasant temperatures ahead. Enjoy the weekend and make the most of your Labor Day!