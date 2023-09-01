86.5 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 1, 2023
HomeSportsAPSU Men's Golf finish Fifth at Eastern Kentucky's Colonel Shootout
Sports

APSU Men’s Golf finish Fifth at Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Shootout

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Golf junior Reece Britt ties for Third at Eastern Kentucky's Colonel Shootout, Friday. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Golf junior Reece Britt ties for Third at Eastern Kentucky's Colonel Shootout, Friday. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's GolfRichmond, KY – Led by a three-under 207 from Reece Britt and a one-under 209 from Seth Smith, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team opened the season with a fifth-place finish and an aggregate score of nine-over 849 in Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Shootout, Friday, at The University Club at Arlington.  

Austin Peay shot a four-over 284 in the third round at the par-70, 6,869-yard track and finished one shot behind fourth-place IUPUI. Belmont won the event with a three-under 837, beating second-place Eastern Kentucky by seven shots.

Britt and Smith both carded even-par 70s in the final round with Britt finishing tied for third place with an aggregate score of three-under 207 and Smith closing his first collegiate tournament tied for seventh with a score of 209.

Jakob Falk Schollert and Dawson Long provided the final two counting scores for the APSU Govs with a pair of two-over 72s. Falk Schollert finished tied for 20th with a score of 214 while Long closed his first tournament as a Governor with a 291 and finished tied for 40th.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Daniel Love shot a four-over 74 in the final round and finished tied for 58th with a score of 223.

Playing as an individual, Logan Spurrier posted the only red number by a Governor in the third round with his one-under 69. Spurrier finished the tournament tied for 14th place with a score of 211.

Morgan Robinson also played as an individual and shot a 77 in the third round, he finished the tournament tied for 53rd with a score of 222.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team gets back on the course at the AllState Streamsong Invitational, September 11th-13th, at Streamsong Resort on the Streamsong Black course in Bowling Green, Florida.

For news and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous article
National Gas Price Average comes down One Cent
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online