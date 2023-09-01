APSU Men’s Golf finish Fifth at Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Shootout

Richmond, KY – Led by a three-under 207 from Reece Britt and a one-under 209 from Seth Smith, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team opened the season with a fifth-place finish and an aggregate score of nine-over 849 in Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Shootout, Friday, at The University Club at Arlington.

Austin Peay shot a four-over 284 in the third round at the par-70, 6,869-yard track and finished one shot behind fourth-place IUPUI. Belmont won the event with a three-under 837, beating second-place Eastern Kentucky by seven shots.

Britt and Smith both carded even-par 70s in the final round with Britt finishing tied for third place with an aggregate score of three-under 207 and Smith closing his first collegiate tournament tied for seventh with a score of 209.

Jakob Falk Schollert and Dawson Long provided the final two counting scores for the APSU Govs with a pair of two-over 72s. Falk Schollert finished tied for 20th with a score of 214 while Long closed his first tournament as a Governor with a 291 and finished tied for 40th.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Daniel Love shot a four-over 74 in the final round and finished tied for 58th with a score of 223.

Playing as an individual, Logan Spurrier posted the only red number by a Governor in the third round with his one-under 69. Spurrier finished the tournament tied for 14th place with a score of 211.

Morgan Robinson also played as an individual and shot a 77 in the third round, he finished the tournament tied for 53rd with a score of 222.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team gets back on the course at the AllState Streamsong Invitational, September 11th-13th, at Streamsong Resort on the Streamsong Black course in Bowling Green, Florida.

For news and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.