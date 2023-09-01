82.2 F
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Clarksville Police Department responds to Motorcycle Crash on Madison Street at Clearview Drive

By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is working a wreck with injuries at the intersection of Madison Street and Clearview Drive. The crash occurred at approximately 8:13pm and involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist has been flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and the status of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Eastbound lanes of Madison Street are currently shut down and traffic is being diverted through the parking lot.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) are en route to the scene and motorists are asked to find an alternate route until the roadway can be completely cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

