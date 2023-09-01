Riverfest announces Headlining Acts for Saturday Night

Clarksville, TN – Prepare for an unforgettable evening of country music as Country headliners Little Texas & Tyler Rich with special guest Ryan Griffin take the stage at Riverfest on Saturday, September 9th, 2023 at McGregor Park.

Little Texas, Tyler Rich, and Ryan Griffin are set to perform on the Publix Stage, with each artist bringing their unique style and energy to the spotlight.

Ryan Griffin

8:45pm

Red Street Records’ artist Ryan Griffin, known for his honest voice and fearless attitude, will kick off the night at 8:45pm.

Hailing from a farm upbringing that instilled the values of hard work and determination, Griffin’s passion for country music led him to Nashville at the age of seventeen. His journey has been nothing short of remarkable, co-writing chart-topping hits like “Dibs” and sharing stages with acclaimed acts such as Lady A and Old Dominion.

As Red Street Country’s flagship artist, Griffin’s music has garnered millions of streams and critical acclaim. Don’t miss his performance as he showcases his latest single “Heart to Break” and a collection of songs that resonate deeply.

Tyler Rich

9:45pm

Nashville-rooted Tyler Rich will take the stage at 9:45pm, bringing his Northern California roots and eclectic musical influences to life.

With nearly a half-billion global streams and three No. 1 hits on SiriusXM’s The Highway, Rich’s music speaks to universal emotions of acceptance and devotion. His latest release, the I KNOW YOU DO EP, showcases his versatile songwriting and heartfelt performances.



Having collaborated with renowned artists like Marie-Mai, Tyler Rich’s performance promises an evening of relatable songs and spirited tunes.

Little Texas

10:45pm

Closing out the night with a nostalgic touch, Little Texas will command the stage at 10:45pm. With a legacy spanning over three decades, this vocal powerhouse has been a mainstay in the country music scene.

Known for their intricate harmonies and iconic hits, Little Texas has amassed an impressive catalog of chart-toppers, including “God Blessed Texas” and “What Might Have Been.” The band’s enduring presence and dynamic performances continue to captivate audiences, making their appearance at Riverfest a true musical journey.

All three performances are free and open to the public. Join us on Saturday, September 9 at McGregor Park for an unforgettable night celebrating the heart and soul of country music.

For more information visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com.

About Riverfest

Riverfest is all about bringing the Clarksville community together and building camaraderie between neighbors. We create an atmosphere that celebrates and showcases the cultural diversity of our city through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family. Admission to Riverfest is free and open to the public.

Riverfest is Clarksville’s longest-running community festival and brings more than 30,000 people to the banks of the Cumberland River. The 34th and final festival will be September 9th-10th, 2023. Clarksville Parks and Recreation is currently surveying the citizens of Clarksville about the future of city events.

The survey can be taken by following this link https://tinyurl.com/h5wkeec8

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.