Tennessee Highway Patrol Urges Safe Choices for Drivers This Labor Day Weekend

Nashville, TN – To help ensure a safe Labor Day weekend, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) announces they will increase enforcement beginning Friday, September 1st, at 6:00pm and ending Tuesday, September 5th, at 5:59am and encourages everyone to make safe choices on Tennessee’s roadways.

“As summer nears an end, people hit the road for one last adventure. Therefore, we expect to see more vehicles on the road this holiday weekend,” said Colonel Matt Perry.

“This is why I have challenged our captains to utilize a variety of specialized enforcement strategies to make Tennessee roads as safe as we can, including watching for distracted driving, commercial vehicle safety, move-over, and seat belt violations. This includes an especially strong emphasis on detecting and removing impaired drivers from the roads,” Perry stated.

During the 2022 Labor Day holiday, 13 people were killed in fatal crashes on Tennessee roadways. That’s a decrease from the 19 vehicular fatalities in 2021. Last year, alcohol was involved in 5 of the fatalities, and 3 of the 7 vehicle occupants killed were not wearing safety restraints. Two motorcyclists and 4 pedestrians were also killed.

Preliminary figures indicate there have been 2,979 crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers in Tennessee in the first six months of 2023. That is 47 fewer crashes than the 3,026 crashes during that same timeframe in 2022. The THP has worked to reduce the number of crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers by arresting 3,054 people for DUIs in 2023.

So far this year, 263 people, who were not wearing their seat belts, were killed on Tennessee roadways. Because seat belt usage has been proven to save lives, the THP vigorously enforces Tennessee’s seat belt law. The THP has already issued 19,268 citations to individuals not wearing seat belts this year.

“During the holiday weekend as we celebrate our hard work, we must remember to be safe in doing so. I am personally asking that you help us keep Tennessee roads safe for everyone. Choose to make the safety of yourself, your family, and everyone around you your top priority,” Colonel Perry said.