APSU Volleyball gets 3-2 victory over Louisiana-Monroe at Lindenwood Invitational

St. Charles, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team defeated Louisiana-Monroe in five sets (24-26, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 15-8) in its final match of the Lindenwood Invitational.

Mikayla Powell led APSU with 30 kills, tying for the third-most kills in a single match in program history. It also is the most kills by a Governor since Nikki Doyle set the program record of 34 kills against Middle Tennessee, on October 10th, 2012.

The War Hawks won the first set despite an early APSU lead. Austin Peay State University led 24-22 late in the first, but a trio of service errors following a ULM timeout led the War Hawks to a 26-24 win.

The War Hawks scored the first point of the second set which was answered by a 4-0 APSU scoring run. Following the run, the Govs led the set wire-to-wire powered a .406 attack percentage and holding ULM to a .243 mark. Powell recorded six of the Govs’ 16 kills in the set.

The third set began with back-to-back kills by Powell. She totaled nine kills and a .533 attack percentage in the set, leading the Govs to a 25-21 victory.

Austin Peay again gained an early advantage in the fourth due to a kill from Peyton Deidsheimer. Two ULM service aces resulted in an early 9-7 ULM lead; however, a 3-1 run by APSU regained it the lead. The Govs went on to lead from that point on, and forced a fifth set following a 25-18 win.

The fifth set began with a ULM kill followed up by a kill from Deidsheimer. Two kills by Elizabeth Wheat and three from Powell allowed APSU to take control of the set frame, winning it 15-8.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team travels to the Scenic City next week for a Sept. 6th 5:00pm match against Chattanooga.