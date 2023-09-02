82.2 F
Austin Peay State University Athletics Unveils Graduate Patch to Recognize Academic Achievement

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Soccer graduate student-athlete Tori Case. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Soccer - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – When the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer team took the field for the first time this month, graduate student-athlete Tori Case became the first student-athlete to wear a graduate patch, recognizing those student-athletes who have obtained their undergraduate degrees.

It is the latest Austin Peay State University Athletics initiative to recognize Governors student-athletes’s ultimate success in the classroom, obtaining a degree. Throughout the upcoming year, those Governors student-athletes who earned degrees from APSU or other four-year institutions will have a graduate patch added to their uniform top.

“Our goal in athletics is to see each of our student-athletes graduate with a four-year degree,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “One of our core values is for our student-athletes to experience victory in the classroom by excelling academically while also preparing them to experience victory in life and to thrive after their careers at APSU end.

We wanted to recognize and celebrate our student-athletes with a special uniform patch. With this initiative, our graduates will earn attention from their teammates, staff, supporters, and fans watching in the stadium or on television. We couldn’t be prouder to debut the new graduate patches.”

“This new tradition is representative of our goals in athletics and as a university,” said Austin Peay State University President Dr. Mike Licari. “Our student-athletes are expected to give their best efforts in both competition and the classroom, so I am excited to recognize what they have accomplished academically.”

Forty-two student-athletes listed below enter the year after earning their four-year degree and will wear the graduate patch.

In addition, Austin Peay State University will award a patch to those APSU student-athletes who obtain their degree during December’s Winter Commencement.

Graduates on Austin Peay 2023-24 Rosters
Student-Athlete Sport Institution
Gus Freeman Baseball Austin Peay
Justin Olson Baseball New Mexico
Jackie Robinson Baseball Austin Peay
Solomon Washington Baseball Austin Peay
Ja’Monta Black Basketball Northwestern State
Dezi Jones Basketball Quinnipiac
Demarcus Sharp Basketball Northwestern State
Sevon Witt Basketball Lincoln (Missouri)
Riley Marshall Beach Volleyball Western Kentucky
Jessica Mann Cheerleading  
Jack Fitzgerald Cross Country Austin Peay
Jalen Armstrong Football Austin Peay
MIke DiLiello Football Middle Tennessee
Matthew Flint Football Western Kentucky
Jordan Goco Football Campbell University
Christian Lewis Football Albany
Tyler Long Football Norfolk State
Khatib Lyles Football North Texas
Brady Odom Football Northern Colorado
Conner Parsons Football Louisiana-Monroe
Gardy Paul Football Indiana Wesleyan
Miles Richardson Football Wofford
Darius Richmond Football University of the Incarnate Word
Michael Ruttlen Football Princeton
Isaiah Wright Football Austin Peay
Jau’Von Young Football Austin Peay
Kady Foshaug Women’s Golf Austin Peay
Morgan Robinson Women’s Golf Austin Peay
Bianca Browne Track & Field Mercer
Lauren Haynes-Lewis Track & Field Austin Peay
Tori Case Soccer Austin Peay
Gabriela Apiag Softball Austin Peay
Kendyl Weinzapfel Softball Austin Peay
Kelsey Mead Volleyball & Beach Volleyball Austin Peay
Karli Graham Volleyball & Beach Volleyball Austin Peay
Tiya Douglas Women’s Basketball Austin Peay
Shamarre Hale Women’s Basketball Wright State
Cur’Tiera Haywood Women’s Basketball Quinnipiac
Sandra Lin Women’s Basketball Morehead State
Janiah Newell Women’s Basketball Chicago State
Gabby Zapata Smalls Women’s Basketball Austin Peay
Jana Leder Women’s Tennis Austin Peay
