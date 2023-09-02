Austin Peay State University Soccer hosts Morehead State, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – After three straight road matches, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team returns home for a Sunday 1:00pm match against Morehead State at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Austin Peay State University went 0-2-1 during its three-match road swing which included a pair of matches in North Dakota, before ending the extended time away from its home field in Chattanooga, on Thursday.

Freshman Aniyah Mack has highlighted Austin Peay State University’s offensive unit through the early part of the season. Mack became APSU’s fifth goalscorer of the season during the Govs’ 1-1 draw against North Dakota, on August 27th, before becoming the first Gov to net multiple scores a match later against UTC.

A Cincinnati, Ohio native, Mack is the first APSU freshman to score multiple goals in a season since Alec Baumgardt (three) and Haley Patters (two) in 2021. She also is the first Austin Peay freshman to score in back-to-back matches since APSU alumna McKenzie Dixon had two three-match scoring streaks during the 2015 season.

The Govs’ leading goalscorer each of the last two seasons, junior Alec Baumgardt leads the Govs with 14 shots this season, and looks to net her ninth-career goal – which would move her into a tie for 16th all-time – in Sunday’s match against the Eagles.

Sunday’s match is the 23rd all-time meeting between the Govs and Eagles. While MSU leads the all-time series, 14-6-2, the APSU Govs have won the last two meetings in Clarksville, both coming in shutout fashion.

All five of Morehead State’s goals this season have come in a single match – with that outing being a 5-2 win against Detroit Mercy, on August 20th. Forward Kate Larbes earned a brace in the win, netting a pair of scores on four shots.

Goalkeeper Erin Gibbs has played all 360 minutes between the pipes for the Eagles this season and owns a .692 save percentage with 18 saves and eight goals allowed.

About the Morehead State Eagles



Their Gaffer: Chris Fox is in his second year as the Eagles’ head coach. He owns an 8-9-5 record early through his second season at the helm.

2023 Record: 1-2-1 (0-0 OVC)

Their 2023 Season So Far: The Eagles had a dominant win, scoreless draw, and two 3-0 shutouts pitched against them during the first four matches of their 2023 season. Their win came in a 5-2 victory against Detroit Mercy, while Morehead State then played to a scoreless draw against Wright State in their most recent action. Their losses each were 3-0 shutouts against Marshall and Indiana State.

2022 Record: 7-7-4 (4-2-2 OVC)

2022 Season Result: The Eagles advanced to the OVC Women’s Soccer Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2014 after defeating UT Martin in the quarterfinals off penalty kicks, but had their season come to an end after a 2-0 defeat to SIUE.

All-Time Series: 14-6-2 MSU | 4-4-1 in Clarksville

Last Meeting: The Governors dropped a 1-0 decision to Morehead State, Oct. 7, 2021. A 25th-minute goal by the Eagles proved to be the difference in the match. APSU was outshot in the match, 10-7.

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University returns home for the first time in two weeks to face former conference rival Morehead State.

The Govs and Eagles rivalry is one of the oldest in program history, and dates back to the Govs’ inaugural season in 2002.

Morehead State leads the all-time series, 14-6-2, but the two teams are even at 4-4-1 in Clarksville.

Aniyah Mack leads Austin Peay State University with two goals and four points.

Mack is the first freshman to score in back-to-back matches since McKenzie Dixon had two three-match scoring streaks during her freshman campaign in 2015.

Lindsey McMahon leads APSU with two assists this season.

McMahon looks to extend her team-best starting streak to 41 matches against the Eagles. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has played all 90 minutes in 31 of her last 32 matches.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2023 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

After a brief stop back home, the Austin Peay State University soccer team prepares for a two-match road trip to end nonconference play beginning with a Thursday 7:30pm match at Southern Indiana, before facing Ball State on September 10th at 12:00pm.