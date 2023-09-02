CMCSS Middle School Teacher Devon Avrigian Jones picked to Join Deep Ocean Exploration Mission

Montgomery County, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) middle school science teacher was selected as a 2023 Science Communication Fellow and will sail aboard Ocean Exploration Trust’s Exploration Vessel (E/V) Nautilus.

Devon Avrigian Jones is a science teacher at Kirkwood Middle School, and in October, she will join the team aboard E/V Nautilus for two weeks as she explores and works to advance technology use in the deep sea.

Experimenting with deploying a new camera technology, the crew will explore using a new wide-field camera array on ROV Hercules to capture three-dimensional stereoscopic imagery from the seabed. On this voyage, she will also experiment with and test a Rapid Automatic Image Categorization artificial intelligence software to quickly annotate video in near real-time and provide ship-to-shore communications with those interested in exploring along.

Devon will join the 2023 Nautilus Exploration Program expedition as an expedition communicator, bringing the excitement of exploration to learners worldwide. Ocean Exploration Trust (OET), a nonprofit founded by Dr. Robert Ballard, operates with a mission to explore the ocean, seeking out new discoveries while pushing the boundaries of STEAM education and technological innovation. Over 80% of the global ocean remains unmapped in detail, and over 90% remains unexplored.

Devon is one of sixteen Fellows selected nationally this year, hailing from schools, science centers, and non-profit organizations across eleven US states and territories. Fellows will join the team on different sea-going expeditions from May to December, exploring the Eastern Pacific near British Columbia and the Central Pacific Ocean near the Hawaiian Islands, in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, and in Papah?naumoku?kea Marine National Monument.

“Participating in this program is a full circle moment in my life, and I look forward to sharing all of it with my students and my peers,” said Ms. Jones. “The ocean brings me great peace. I have a connection and a love for learning about it and a passion for sharing all that it has to offer to those who don’t understand its importance. This truly is a special moment in my life. I am beyond excited about this opportunity, and I cannot wait to bring back all the details.”

The community can engage with Devon and the crew via Nautilus Live, a 24-hour live-streaming web portal bringing expeditions from the field to explorers on shore via telepresence technology at NautilusLive.org and via social media. While at sea, she will participate in daily live audio commentary and question-and-answer sessions through the Nautilus Live website.

OET promotes science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) education worldwide, using the excitement of exploration and innovation to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

“One of the major goals of our Nautilus Exploration Program is to motivate the next generation of explorers in STEAM fields,” said Allison Fundis, OET’s Chief Operating Officer, “we are very excited to provide educators and students with the direct experience in ocean exploration while allowing them the opportunity to share that experience with their peers around the world.”

The OET Science Communication Fellowship brings formal and informal educators on board to engage students and the public in the wonders of ocean exploration, sharing discoveries from the 2023 mission and aspects of daily life aboard a working exploration vessel.

Fellows develop their science communication skills and spend several weeks as a crucial part of the team aboard E/V Nautilus. Fellows bring ocean exploration back to their home communities by incorporating their experience into classroom lesson plans, community presentation events, and informal educational opportunities.

About Ocean Exploration Trust

Ocean Exploration Trust was founded in 2008 by Dr. Robert Ballard to explore the ocean, seeking new discoveries in geology, biology, maritime history, and archaeology while pushing the boundaries of STEAM education and technological innovation. Our international program is launched aboard the Exploration Vessel Nautilus, offering live exploration to participants on shore and the public via live video, audio, and data feeds. Learn more about Ocean Exploration Trust.

The 2023 Nautilus Expedition is sponsored by NOAA Ocean Exploration via the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute, Ocean Networks Canada, the Office of Naval Research, and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. OET education program sponsors and partners for 2023 include the Office of Naval Research, the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, CITGO, and the Phil Stephenson Foundation.