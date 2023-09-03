APSU takes down Morehead State at home, 2-1

Clarksville, TN – Freshman Aniyah Mack netted her third goal in as many matches, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team to a 2-1 win against Morehead State on Sunday at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Scores by Mack, sophomore Ellie Dreas, and seven saves by junior goalkeeper Katie Bahn led the Governors (2-3-1) to their second win at home this season.

Showcasing a new starting lineup which had senior Hannah Wilson and Alexis Shuster making their season’s first start – and the first-career start for Shuster – the Govs scored on their third shot of the afternoon in the 22nd minute, with Mack netting the inaugural score.

With her goal, Mack became the second freshman in program history to score in three-straight matches, joining APSU alumna McKenzie Dixon who had two three-match scoring streaks in 2015.

After a pair of shots by Morehead State (1-3-1) following Mack’s score, the Govs maintained their attack, with Baumgardt and Young recording back-to-back attempts in the 35th minute before Dreas scored her first goal of 2023 off a deflection, giving Austin Peay its largest first-half lead at any point this season.

The Eagles quickly answered Dreas’ goal, scoring on their first attempt following the goal.

Bahn made a pair of saves late in the half to keep the Govs in front, bringing her first-half save total to four.

Junior Clara Heistermann and senior Annabel Anderson tallied a pair of shots on goal to open the second half, but both attempts were saved by MSU’s Erin Gibbs.

The Eagles recorded four straight shots between the 64th and 72nd minute, with Bahn recording a save on the first and fourth attempt of the streak.

After unsuccessful shots by Mack and Dreas in the 88th minute, Heistermann recorded the Govs’ second team save of the afternoon in the 89th to secure the Govs 2-1 victory.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University picked up their second win of the season and improved to 2-1 at home following the 2-1 victory against Morehead State.

Aniyah Mack extended her scoring streak to three matches, tied for the longest scoring streak by a freshman.

Mack leads the APSU Govs with three goals this season.

Ellie Dreas netted her first goal of the season to extend the Govs’ lead in the 35th minute. The score is the second of her career.

Katie Bahn matched her career-high with seven saves against the Eagles, improving her save total to 28.

Alexis Shuster earned first career start against the Eagles and went the distance, playing all 90 minutes.

Lindsey McMahon extended her team-best starting streak to 41 matches. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has played all 90 minutes in 32 of her last 33 appearances, including this afternoon.

Austin Peay State University is 2-0-1 when scoring first this season, and 2-0 when it scores at least two goals.

The Governors remain unbeaten in weekend matches and while wearing their white kits, improving to 2-0-1 in both scenarios.

The APSU Govs led wire-to-wire for the second time this season.

The win was Austin Peay State University’s 140th all-time victory and 76th at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Austin Peay State University improved to 7-14-1 all-time against the Eagle and has won three straight against them at home.



Dreas is Austin Peay State University’s sixth goalscorer of the season. APSU had nine goalscorers in 18 matches last season.

Coach’s Corner

With head coach Kim McGowan

Overall thoughts… “Today was a good team win. It is great to come back to our home field and get the result, especially with all of our fans on Parent’s Day.”

On Aniyah Mack … “Aniyah has speed and foot skills that give defenders problems. I am really happy with her quick start in scoring this season, and know she still has more.”

Looking ahead… “We are focused on fine-tuning our formation as we wrap up nonconference play. We’ll also look to get more organized defensively. The season so far has done a good job of testing us, creating problems, and forcing us to continue to get better.”

Next Up For APSU Soccer



After a brief stop back home, the Austin Peay State University soccer team prepares for a two-match road trip to end nonconference play beginning with a Thursday 7:30pm match at Southern Indiana, before facing Ball State on September 10th at 12:00pm.