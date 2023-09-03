84.1 F
Clarksville
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Sports

APSU Volleyball’s Mikayla Powell, Kelsey Mead, Maggie Keenan selected to Lindenwood Invitational All-Tournament Team

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Volleyball - Lindenwood Invitational All-Tournament. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballSt. Charles, MO – After leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team to a trio of wins over the week, Mikayla Powell, Kelsey Mead, and Maggie Keenan were named to the Lindenwood Invitational All-Tournament Team Saturday.

Powell, who entered the Governors’ second tournament of the new season with 25 kills, had her best week as a Governor. The Overland Park, Kansas native posted a tournament-best 72 kills, paired with a .380 attack percentage and 30 digs.

Powell began her tournament tear with 18 kills on 40 swings in APSU’s three-set victory against host Lindenwood, before following the performance with 24 kills, eight digs, and five blocks against Indiana State in Austin Peay State University’s opening-day finale.

Despite her hot start, Powell saved her best performance for last as she posted the third-most kills in a match with 30 in APSU’s five-set win against Louisiana-Monroe Saturday afternoon. Her 30 kills are the most by a Gov since Nikki Doyle posted a program-record 34 kills in a five-set win against Middle Tennessee in 2012.

Mead also had a career outing during the Govs wins, with 136 assists, 50 digs, eight blocks, and five service aces.

The Tallahassee, Florida native had her first double-double of the season with 33 assists and 13 digs in Friday’s first win against Lindenwood, before tallying 54 assists – the second-most of her career, – 16 digs, and a career-best five block assists against Indiana State.

Mead finished her tournament with a 49-assist, 21-dig outing for her first 20-20 performance since tallying 33 assists and 22 digs against Northern Kentucky, on September 9th, 2022.

Keenan – who entered the weekend 39th in Division I with 16 total blocks – had 18 blocks, 21 kills, and five service aces in the Govs’ trio of wins.

Keenan opened the tournament with a six-kill, three-block performance against Lindenwood before posting a season-best 10 kills on 21 swings and then-season-best a season-best seven total blocks.

A Franklin, Tennessee native, Keenan concluded her impressive tournament performance with a season-best eight blocks – her most deflections since an 11-block performance against Toledo, on September 10th, 2022.

