Austin Peay State University Athletics Unveils Graduate Patch to Recognize Academic Achievement

Clarksville, TN – When the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer team took the field for the first time this month, graduate student-athlete Tori Case became the first student-athlete to wear a graduate patch, recognizing those student-athletes who have obtained their undergraduate degrees.

It is the latest Austin Peay State University Athletics initiative to recognize Governors student-athletes’s ultimate success in the classroom, obtaining a degree. Throughout the upcoming year, those Governors student-athletes who earned degrees from APSU or other four-year institutions will have a graduate patch added to their uniform top.

“Our goal in athletics is to see each of our student-athletes graduate with a four-year degree,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “One of our core values is for our student-athletes to experience victory in the classroom by excelling academically while also preparing them to experience victory in life and to thrive after their careers at APSU end.

We wanted to recognize and celebrate our student-athletes with a special uniform patch. With this initiative, our graduates will earn attention from their teammates, staff, supporters, and fans watching in the stadium or on television. We couldn’t be prouder to debut the new graduate patches.”

“This new tradition is representative of our goals in athletics and as a university,” said Austin Peay State University President Dr. Mike Licari. “Our student-athletes are expected to give their best efforts in both competition and the classroom, so I am excited to recognize what they have accomplished academically.”

Forty-two student-athletes listed below enter the year after earning their four-year degree and will wear the graduate patch.

In addition, Austin Peay State University will award a patch to those APSU student-athletes who obtain their degree during December’s Winter Commencement.