Better Business Bureau Provides Advice for Staying Safe from Labor Day Scams

Nashville, TN – Labor Day is considered the unofficial end of summer. Many consumers may look forward to taking advantage of the holiday for sales, day trips, and staycations.

Unfortunately, holidays allow scammers to strike, often resulting in the loss of money and personal information. Labor Day-themed scams often lure consumers with deals on popular items, hotel or car rentals that seem too good to be true.

“Scammers are always looking for new and creative ways to steal your money,” said Robyn Householder, president & CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “As many of us prepare for this weekend with excitement, scammers are hoping to prey on our emotions, which is why we need to be alert.”

BBB encourages consumers to be vigilant. “We strongly urge consumers to take time and do some research,” Householder says. “Always visit our website to check for reviews and customer complaints at BBB.org.”

Verify the source of purchase and trust your instincts. Additionally, avoid opening emails or texts from unknown sources, including a link or downloadable file. Finally, use multi-factor authentication on your most sensitive accounts to make it harder for scammers to log in if they obtain your username and password through phishing scams.

Always report suspected fraud to the BBB by filing a complaint, visiting BBB.org/Scamtracker, and contacting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877.FTC.Help.