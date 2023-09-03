Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for September 3rd – 7th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast has pleasant days again with a chance of showers off and on throughout the week.

It will be mostly clear tonight, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Labor Day in Clarksville is set to begin on a pleasant note with mostly sunny skies and a high near 90. However, there’s a slight chance of showers between 9:00am and 1:00pm, with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm. Don’t let that rain check your plans, though, as precipitation chances are relatively low at 20%. A light south wind of 5 to 10 mph will keep things comfortable.

As the night falls on Monday, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4:00am. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a low of around 72. A gentle south wind of around 5 mph will accompany the night.

On Tuesday, there’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7:00am, followed by a chance of showers between 7:00am and 10:00am, and then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10:00am. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 87. A south-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will help you stay comfortable. Precipitation chances increase to 50%.

In the evening, Tuesday Night will bring partly cloudy conditions with a low about 69. A south wind of around 5 mph will continue.

Wednesday will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 87. The south wind will persist at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night maintains a 20% chance of showers. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a low around 69. A south-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will accompany the night.

Thursday presents a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with sunny skies and a high near 86. A west-northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will offer some relief from the heat.

Thursday Night has a 20% chance of showers before 1:00am. Expect mostly clear conditions, with a low around 64. A west wind at 5 to 10 mph will keep things comfortable.