Marsha Blackburn Report: Team Blackburn Can Help

Resources

If you need help with a federal agency, our caseworkers are here and happy to assist. Reach out if you need help with a case involving Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS), Department of Defense, Social Security Administration, Veterans Affairs (VA), Postal Service (USPS), Medicare, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and the Passport Agency. Find out more information here.

If you or your organization have prepared a federal grant proposal and would like to request a letter of support, submit your application request here. Please note, we are unable to support applications for grants that are provided by non-federal agencies, such as non-governmental organizations or state governments. Find everything there is to know about applying for a grant at grants.gov.

Tennessee is proud to be home to over 400,000 veterans who bravely served our nation. As a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I am working hard to ensure Tennessee’s veterans have access to the care and benefits they deserve. If you are a veteran or loved one of a veteran in the Volunteer State, and you need assistance, please visit my website to find an overview of all available resources or call one of my offices with any questions. A sincere “thank you” to all of our veterans for your service and sacrifice!

Did you know you can request a flag to be flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of special occasions? Submit a request here to celebrate a loved one’s graduation from a military academy or special birthday. Please allow up to 4-6 weeks for processing.

My office can also help you make arrangements to experience the most popular Federal attractions in our Nation’s Capital. These tours are an excellent way to see all that Washington has to offer, for free. All tickets are provided to Tennesseans on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to a large number of visitors, please request them as early as possible in order to maximize your chances. You can register for a Capitol tour using the Capitol Visitor Center portal.

Each Tuesday when the U.S. Senate is in session, Senator Hagerty and I host a breakfast in Washington to meet directly with Tennesseans and provide a brief update on the work we are doing on your behalf. If you are planning a trip to D.C., we’d love to see you there. RSVP here to join us at Tennessee on Tuesday.

Are you interested in interning in my office? We offer Fall, Spring, and Summer internship opportunities on Capitol Hill and across Tennessee for bright young minds seeking experience working directly with our legislative, communications, and constituent relations teams. Click here to learn more about how to apply.

Contact Me

As always, contact my office if we can be of assistance. In addition to our Washington, D.C. office, we have six office locations across the Volunteer State – in Memphis, Jackson, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Tri-Cities.

If you want to keep up with me, you can find me online at blackburn.senate.gov or on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

