Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Hall Meeting Wednesday, September 5th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin will hold her next Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023 from 5:30pm – 6:30pm at the Clarksville Police Department District One Precinct located at 211 Cunningham Lane.

Montgomery County Property Assessor Erinne Hester will be educating us on the 2024 Property Reassessment Process.

We will also discuss the items that will be before the Clarksville City Council for a Vote at the Thursday, September 7th, 2023 City Council Voting Session.

All are welcome to attend this meeting regardless of the city council ward that you live in.