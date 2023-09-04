Prime-Line Recalls Glass Doorknobs Due to Laceration Hazard

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Prime-Line recalls glass doorknobs due to possible laceration hazards.

Name of Product: Glass Doorknobs

Hazard: The recalled glass doorknobs can crack and separate from the doorknob assembly, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Remedy: Refund

Recall Date: August 31st, 2023

Units: About 167,000 (In addition, about 10,265 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact: Prime-Line at 800.729.6123 from 8:00am to 7:00pm ET Monday through Friday, by email at glassknobs@realtimeresults.net, online at www.recallrtr.com/glassknobs or at www.primeline.net and click on “Important Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Description: This recall involves Prime-Line glass doorknobs sold under the Defender Security, Gate-House and Reliabilt brand names. The doorknobs all utilize fluted glass knobs and were sold in bronze, brass, satin nickel, matte black and chrome finishes. The following model numbers are included in this recall: E 2279; E 2279-L; E 2311; E 2317; E 2328; E 2496; E 2497; E 2536; E 2536-L; E 2537; E 2537-L, E 2750, and E 2797. The model number is printed on the top right side of the packaging.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled doorknobs and contact Prime-Line for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received five reports of the recalled doorknobs breaking and causing laceration injuries requiring stitches.

Sold At: Home improvement stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com and other websites from February 2022 through April 2023 for between $20.00 and $45.00.

Importer(s): Prime-Line Products LLC, of Redlands, California

Manufactured In: China

Recall number: 23-271