Clarksville Regional Airport to holds 2nd Annual ‘Just Plane Fun Day’ on September 30th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Regional Airport will be hosting its 2nd annual community outreach event on Saturday, September 30th from 10:00am-3:00pm.

This aviation-themed, family-friendly event will be free admission with a multitude of vendors selling their products and bringing about awareness of their business to the Clarksville-Montgomery County community.

Food truck vendors will include Pop N Dogs, Johnny & June Italian Ice, and Taco y Mariscos Jalisco so families don’t have to leave the fun to get lunch or grab a snack.

Aviation vendors include appearances from North Central Institute, Millan Aviation, and the Austin Peay State University Aviation Sciences program. Wings of Eagles and Middle Tennessee Aviation Academy flight schools will be offering discounted flights to event guests while Aeroluxe Aviation and Aviation Services Intl will be offering discounted helicopter rides.

Our non-aviation vendors will include Enterprise Rent-A-Car, The Honor Foundation, Clarksville Police Department, and Clarksville Fire Rescue. New additions to this year’s event will be several military spouses and veterans who can showcase their unique items and services for sale. Bouncy houses are free to all children!

The airport director, John Patterson, is excited to be able to host this event stating: “The airport is an integral part of the Clarksville-Montgomery County community. I restarted this event after several years to give the families of the community a day to come out, have fun, and let people see what the airport is all about. With all the different attractions I believe there’s something for everyone. Making it a free event was also important and I hope this continues to grow and everyone walks away with a great experience.”

“Last year’s event had a great turn out with hundreds of patrons from the community who bought plane rides, supported our local food truck vendors, and brought their families to enjoy the bouncy houses!” commented from Toni Chambers, the airport Accounts & Marketing Manager.