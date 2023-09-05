Cunningham Utility District reports Water Main Leak on Highway 48

Clarksville, TN – The Cunningham Utility District (CUD) reports that there is a main line leak on Highway 48 where the new bridge construction is taking place over Louise Creek.

Valves are being closed off to isolate the area affected by the leak. This is causing low water pressure in the area.

CUD Service crew en route. CUD will release an update when they have more information.

About the Cunningham Utility District

The Cunningham Utility District is a water distribution system serving parts of Montgomery County and Cheatham County.

They are located at 125 Attaway Road, Clarksville Tennessee. Their phone number is 931.387.3387 or they can be emailed at info@cunninghamutilitydistrict.com