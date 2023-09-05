Roxy Regional Theatre bring back Sloshed-Speare this Friday with mistaken identity, drinks, improv, more

Clarksville, TN – Make plans to come down to the Roxy Regional Theatre next weekend to watch our troupe perform the Bard like never before!

For our first Sloshed-Speare of Season 41, we bring you an abridged version of William Shakespeare’s slapstick farce The Comedy of Errors next Friday, September 8th at 7:00pm.

Join the Roxy while they entertain and educate audiences with a fresh and modern-ish take on the works of the literary lush himself — with some adult beverages thrown in!

For each $5.00 donation, an actor of your choosing will have to draw a command out of a hat. Will they be forced to sing the rest of their lines? Speak in an outrageous accent? Pretend they’re Kermit the Frog? Or will all of the scripts get swapped and new characters assigned? Only one way to find out!

A brief summary of The Comedy of Errors: After both being separated from their twins in a shipwreck, Antipholus and his slave Dromio go to Ephesus to find them. The other set of twins lives in Ephesus, and the new arrivals cause a series of incidents of mistaken identity. At the end, the twins find each other and their parents and resolve all of the problems caused earlier.

While Sloshed-Speare incorporates the consumption of alcoholic beverages, we advocate and encourage the need for responsible drinking and designated drivers. Furthermore, we require all players to have a designated driver for every performance. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1.800.662.4357.

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.