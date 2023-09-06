APSU Men’s Basketball announces 2023-24 Nonconference Schedule

Clarksville, TN – The rest of the schedule has arrived.

The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team and first-year head coach Corey Gipson have finalized the Governors’ 15-game 2023-24 nonconference schedule featuring six home games in the new F&M Bank Arena, a trip to California, and the continuation of numerous decades-old rivalries.

The Govs unofficially open their season with a November 1st home exhibition. The opponent and game information will be announced at a later date.

After 48 seasons in the Winfield Dunn Center, APSU begins a new era of Governors’ Basketball in the state-of-the-art F&M Bank Arena against Life, on November 6th. The game is the second-half of a doubleheader with the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team and Trevecca to open F&M Bank Arena.

Following its home opener, Austin Peay State University travels to Fairfax, Virginia for a November 10th contest against George Mason, before returning home to face Fisk, on November 14th.

Gipson and the APSU Govs then head west for the 2023 SoCal Challenge, beginning with a regional game at UTEP, on November 17th, followed by a pair of games, on November 20th-22nd, at The Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano, California.

The APSU Govs are joined by Cal State Bakersfield, Tarleton State, and Sacramento State in the SoCal Challenge’s Sand Division and face two of their three divisional opponents in the tournament. Both of Austin Peay State University’s games in the tournament, regardless of opponent, will be first-time matchups. Dates and opponents will be announced at a later date.

Austin Peay State University’s sixth first-time meeting comes in its seventh game of the season when it travels to Boone, North Carolina for a November 26th game against Appalachian State.

A pair of former Ohio Valley Conference rivals are next on the schedule, as the Govs host Morehead State, on November 29th. The Eagles lead the all-time series 59-56; however, the Govs have won three of the last four meetings in Clarksville.

Another rivalry continuing in the upcoming season is that between APSU and in-state foe Tennessee State, on December 2nd, at the Gentry Center in the Music City. The Govs are 52-32 all-time against the Tigers in a series dating back to 1963 and have won four of the last five meetings, including a 77-61 victory last season.

The seventh and final first-time opponent is Midway, December 5th, before the Govs turn their attention to a premier game against their oldest rival: Murray State.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams host the Racers in a December 9th matchup at F&M Bank Arena. Following the women’s game against Murray, the men renew the historic, 81-year-old rivalry as they look to claim their first win against the Racers since 2020.

Austin Peay State University closes its nonconference schedule with three-of-four games, beginning with a December 12th contest against Southern Illinois prior to a December 16th game in the Bluegrass State against Western Kentucky.

The APSU Govs welcome Ohio – three seasons removed from a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament – for the final home game of 2023, December 22nd.

The nonconference slate concludes against a 2023 NCAA Tournament team in Memphis, whose 2022-23 campaign came to an end in the first round to future Final Four team, Florida Atlantic. Austin Peay State University associate head coach Rodney Hamilton was the Tigers’ Director of Basketball Operations for four seasons under UM head coach Penny Hardaway.



Following their contest against the Tigers, Austin Peay State University begins its second Atlantic Sun Conference campaign.

Schedule Notes

All-Time Against the Schedule: Austin Peay State University is 322-381 all-time against its 2023-24 schedule, with its most wins against a single opponent being 64 against Eastern Kentucky, who the APSU Govs face twice in Atlantic Sun Conference action.

Gipson With A Peay: Corey Gipson was named the 14th head coach in Austin Peay State University men’s basketball history, on March 12th, after spending last season as the head coach at Northwestern State. A two-time graduate of Austin Peay State University, Gipson played two seasons for the Governors (2002-04) and served as an assistant coach for the Governors for three seasons (2012-15).

Historic Rivalries: The APSU Govs play six opponents that they have played at least 50 times in program history in Murray State (140 all-time meetings) Eastern Kentucky (120), Morehead State (115), Tennessee State (84), Lipscomb (75), and Western Kentucky (57).

Conference to Nonconference: Three of the Govs’ nonconference games – Murray State, Morehead State, and Tennessee State – used to be OVC rivals with the APSU Govs. Fellow ASUN member Eastern Kentucky also used to be a conference opponent with the Govs in the OVC.

First-Time Foes: The Governors face seven first-time opponents during the 2023-24 season, all coming in nonconference play. The inaugural matchups begin with the regular-season opener against Life and conclude with the Govs’ December 5th game against Midway.

Gov vs. Gov: A pair of Austin Peay State University alum face off in the opener against Life, as Gipson and Kevin Easley – who was a four-year letterwinner at APSU from 1997-01 – open F&M Bank Arena.

Division Play: The ASUN returned to divisions for the first time since the 1997-98 season. The APSU Govs are joined in the West Division by Lipscomb, Bellarmine, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, and Central Arkansas. They are 137-107 all-time against the group.

New Digs: F&M Bank Arena is the new home of Governors Basketball beginning in 2023. The 250,000-square-foot complex replaced the Winfield Dunn Center, which was the Govs’ home from December 1975 to February 2023.

