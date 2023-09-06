APSU travels to Southern Indiana, Thursday

Clarksville, TN – After finishing a brief two-match homestand with a win against Morehead State, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team heads to the Hoosier State for a pair of matches beginning with a Thursday 7:30pm contest against Southern Indiana, Thursday, at Strwassweg Field in Evansville, Indiana.

Austin Peay (2-3-1) earned a 2-1 victory against Morehead State in their last match, Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. Aniyah Mack became the second Governors’ freshman in program history to net a goal in three-straight games – joining APSU alumna McKenzie Dixon. Mack’s three goals this season are tied for the second-most among the ASUN and its freshmen.

The APSU Govs have had six goalscorers in as many matches this season, nearly matching their 2022 total which saw the team have nine student-athletes score in 18 matches.

Southern Indiana (0-5-1) are in their second season of Division I and are coming off four-straight losses after being outscored 6-1 in that streak.

The Eagles are led by eighth-year head coach Eric Schoenstein, who led USI to the Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Championship during their first season in the program’s Division I era.

The Scouting Report

Their Gaffer: Erich Schoenstein | Eighth Season at USI (70-49-19) and in career

2023 Record: 0-5-1 (0-0 OVC)

Their 2023 Season So Far: After dropping a 2-0 decision to IUPUI, on August 17th, in their season opener, the Eagles played to a 1-1 draw against ASUN foe North Alabama in their following match. However, the Eagles have dropped four-straight matches entering Thursday’s match.

2022 Record: 5-8-4 (1-5-2 OVC)

2022 Season Result: The Eagles inaugural season in Division I came to an end following a 2-1 loss against Lindenwood in the first round of the OVC Women’s Soccer Championship.

All-Time Series: First Meeting

Last Meeting: N/A

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University travels to Evansville, Indiana for a first-time meeting against Southern Indiana.

APSU is coming off a 2-1 win against former OVC foe Morehead State, on Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Southern Indiana is coming off a 2-0 loss to North Dakota, on Sunday. APSU played to a 1-1 draw against the Fighting Hawks, on August 27th, in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Freshman Aniyah Mack leads Austin Peay State University with three goals and six points through the opening six matches.

Mack’s tied the freshman program record in the Govs’ win against Morehead State with her third-straight goal in as many matches.

Junior Lindsey McMahon has started all 41 games of her career. She has played all 90 minutes in 32 of her last 33 appearances, including in 19 straight contests dating back to last season.

Austin Peay State University has had six student-athletes score in its opening six matches of the season with Annabel Anderson, Alec Baumgardt, Kasidy Schenk, Tori Case, Aniyah Mack, and Ellie Dreas all finding the back of the net in nonconference play.

Junior Katie Bahn has started all six matches between the pipes for the APSU Govs this season. She has made 28 saves through the opening six games and owns a save percentage of .700.

Junior Alec Baumgardt leads Austin Peay State University with 16 shots this season, while Annabel Anderson’s seven shots on frame pace the APSU Govs.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2023 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team concludes nonconference play with its final first-time meeting of the season when it faces Ball State in a Sunday 12:00pm match in Muncie, Indiana.