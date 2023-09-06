APSU Women’s Basketball releases 2023-24 Nonconference Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young announced the Governors’ 13-game nonconference schedule for the 2023-24 season, on Tuesday.

The non-conference schedule includes seven home games, two tournaments, and one Power Five matchup.

Austin Peay State University opens its season in the new F&M Bank Arena when it hosts Trevecca, on November 6th. The APSU Govs then host Chattanooga, on November 10th, after defeating the Mocs in the Scenic City last season.

The Governors hit the road for a November 14th game against Southeastern Conference opponent, Kentucky, in the Historic Memorial Coliseum for the second time in five years. Next, Austin Peay State University makes its way to “Indiana’s Basketball Cathedral” when it takes on Butler in Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, on November 18th. The two teams last faced each other in 2021, when the Govs upset the Bulldogs in Indianapolis.

APSU travels to Cleveland, Ohio for the Cleveland State Thanksgiving Tournament. Dates and opponents will be announced at a later date.

Following their trip to Cleveland, the Govs travel to Georgia for a December 2nd game against Mercer. Govs fans may recognize a familiar face on the opposing team’s bench with Austin Peay Athletics Hall of Fame head coach Susie Gardner entering her 14th season as the Bears head coach. Gardner led the Governors to five Ohio Valley Conference Championships and three NCAA tournament appearances during her tenure in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University returns home for the remainder of its nonconference schedule, beginning when it hosts Murray State, on December 9th. The Governors beat the Racers last season in Murray, Kentucky, marking their sixth win against the Racers in the last seven meetings. Following the matchup, APSU hosts Fisk, on December 14th, followed by Bryan College, on December 16th.

Austin Peay State University hosts its first-ever Christmas tournament, December 20th-21st. The Governors welcome New Mexico State, Troy, and Stephen F. Austin for the two-day event. It will be the first time the Govs have faced New Mexico State and SFA.

APSU concludes its nonconference schedule when it takes on Miami (OH) on January 2nd. Atlantic Sun Conference play begins January 4th in F&M Bank Arena against Bellarmine.

Young and assistant coach Nicole Razor both return for their third season, while Delmar Carey and Peggy Knight are newcomers to the staff.

Shamarre Hale returns for her second season at Austin Peay State University, after winning the 2023 ASUN Sixth Player of the Year, Second Team All-ASUN, and receiving ASUN All-Tournament honors. Joining her is Anala Nelson, who was an ASUN All-Freshman honoree, Tiya Douglas, Briah Hampton, and Gabby Zapata Smalls.

Young added eight newcomers for the 2023-24 season, seven of which are transfers. Kali Chamberlin, Alyssa Hargrove, Cur’Tiera Haywood, Sandra Lin, JaNiah Newell, Abby Carter, and Jeanine Brandsma are transfers, while La’Nya Foster is set to begin her college career at APSU.

For news and updates ahead of the season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on Instagram and X (@GovsWBB) or visit LetsGoPeay.com.