Clarksville Police Department is looking for Missing Person Melanie Fraley

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Melanie Fraley (White female).

Melanie was reported missing on August 31st, 2023, and was last seen at a residence on Roan Drive on August 25th.

She is 5’1” and weighs approximately 100 pounds, has brown hair with purple tips and green eyes.

If anyone sees Melanie or knows of her whereabouts please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional information is asked to please contact CPD Detective Spears at 931.648.0656, ext. 5607.