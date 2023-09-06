Clarksville Police Department responds to Shooting on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Holiday Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive for a shooting that had already occurred at approximately 3:18pm. This is an active investigation and the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Holiday Drive is completely shut down.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared. More information will be released as soon as it is available.

The Clarksville Police Department has set up a perimeter in the areas of Old Trenton Road, 101st Airborne Division Parkway, Whitfield Road, and Pea Ridge Road.

The public is asked to stay in their residence and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.