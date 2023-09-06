Clarksville Police Department seeks to Identify Suspect in Burglary, Identity Theft at Uffelman Estates

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating several Burglaries and Identity Theft Cases that occurred on August 24th, 2023, at Uffleman Estates, 215 Uffelman Drive.

An unknown black female entered several different apartments while the resident was not there, and a short time later, their debit/credit cards were used at businesses outside of Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Alquzqeeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.