APSU Men’s Tennis defeats Milligan, UT Southern at Cumberland Tournament

Lebanon, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team cruised to 14 victories at the Cumberland Tournament, Thursday, at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.

The Governors opened their fall six singles wins against Milligan, with four of their five victories coming in straight sets. Aeneas Schaub earned the APSU Govs’ long three-set victory of the day, winning the 10-point tiebreaker against the Buffaloes’ Kevin Bollmann, 10-7.

Playing a dual-style match against UT Southern, the APSU Govs did not allow more than four games in any of its three doubles matches.

Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub earned a 6-2 victory from the No. 1 position, while Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton earned a 6-4 win from the No. 2 court. Rounding out the APSU Govs’ perfect evening in doubles play, Hogan Stoker and Glen Arnet – who made his first collegiate action against Milligan earlier in the afternoon – paired to gather for a 6-3 win.

Austin Peay State University earned six convincing singles victories against UTS, with all decided in straight sets.

Austin Peay State University vs. Milligan

Singles

Austin Peay State University vs. UT Southern

Doubles

Singles

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2023 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

With the first tournament of the fall now behind it, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team does not take the court for nearly a month when it hosts the APSU Tournament, October 6th-7th, 2023 at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville.