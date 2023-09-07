Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for September 7th – 11th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Cooler weather is in the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast for this weekend. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80’s and lows in the 60’s.

As night falls tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with the possibility of patchy fog creeping in after midnight. The temperature will dip to around 63 degrees. The north-northwest wind, currently blowing at around 5 mph, will gradually become calm as the evening unfolds.

Kickstarting your Friday, some patchy fog may linger until 8:00am, but after that, prepare for mostly sunny skies to dominate your day. The thermometer will rise to a comfortable 81 degrees. The north wind, brisk but not too harsh, will range from 5 to 10 mph.

As the day bids adieu, the Friday night sky will be mostly clear with a gentle north wind of 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will dip to around 60 degrees, making it a cool and pleasant evening.

Rise and shine! Saturday, the first day of Clarksville’s Riverfest Festival is set to be another beautiful day with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 81 degrees. The north wind, at 5 to 10 mph, will offer a refreshing breeze throughout the day.

Expect partly cloudy skies to grace your Saturday night, with temperatures hovering around 63 degrees. A calm north wind of around 5 mph will be your gentle companion. Should be a wonderful night to listen to the bands at Riverfest.

Sunday continues the trend of splendid weather, it will be mostly sunny on the last day of Riverfest and the high will be near 81 degrees. The north-northeast wind, at 5 to 10 mph, will add a touch of freshness to your day.

As the sun sets on Sunday, the night sky will remain mostly clear, providing a serene backdrop for your evening activities. The temperature will dip to around 61 degrees, with a north-northeast wind of about 5 mph.

Start your week on a bright note! Monday promises mostly sunny conditions with a high near 84 degrees. A gentle north-northeast wind, around 5 mph, will keep things pleasant.

Wrapping up Monday, the night will be mostly cloudy, and the temperature will be around 64 degrees. Expect a calm northeast wind of about 5 mph.

Enjoy the upcoming days of tranquil weather in Clarksville-Montgomery County. Enjoy the great weather for Clarksville’s Riverfest.