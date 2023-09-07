Clarksville Riverfest: A Weekend of Arts, Music, and Fun

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville is set for a weekend filled with creativity, music, and family fun as the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department gets ready to host the grand finale of Riverfest.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 9th, 2023 from 11:00am to 11:30pm, and Sunday, September 10th, from 11:00am to 6:00pm at the picturesque McGregor Park.

Artistry on Display

Prepare to be amazed by the talent of over 50 exceptional artisans who will be on-site showcasing their creations at Riverfest. From unique handcrafted pieces to awe-inspiring works of art, there will be something to capture every imagination.

Alongside these artistic marvels, you’ll also have the chance to connect with local corporate and non-profit/civic organizations, enriching your sense of community.

A Feast for the Senses

The Riverfest food court is set to make a triumphant return, offering a diverse range of vendors that cater to every palate. With over 10 different food concessionaires, you can embark on a culinary journey that spans the globe, right here in Clarksville.

B’More Salty TN

Big Kahuna’s Island Grill LLC

Burgasm

Das Sweet Treat

Eden Place

Johnny & Junes Italian Ice

Kadi’s Tacos and More

Kona Ice of Hopkinsville/Clarksville

MI Coney LLC

Mikey’s Pizza LLC

Rock N Roll Sushi

Roscoe’s Smoked BBQ

Texas Sweet Tea

Cheers to Good Times

For those seeking refreshment, fear not! Blackhorse Pub & Brewery will be on hand, offering their hand-crafted selection of beers. Their brews promise to be the perfect complement to your Riverfest experience.

Family Fun for Everyone

Riverfest is a family-friendly event, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Children can immerse themselves in activities provided by Fort Campbell, Waterdogs Scuba and Safety, Google, Artlink, and Pony Pals Party Ponies.

From scuba diving lessons to interactive workshops, young minds have the chance to learn, play, and explore.

Musical Highlights

The stage is set for an unforgettable evening of country music on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at McGregor Park. Country headliners, Little Texas and Tyler Rich, with special guest Ryan Griffin, will take the spotlight.

Each artist will bring their unique style and energy, promising a night of foot-stomping tunes and memorable melodies.

Clarksville’s Own: Haven Madison

Prepare to be wowed as Clarksville’s very own Haven Madison takes the stage as the final headliner for Riverfest on September 10th, at 5:00pm, on the Publix Stage. Haven’s electrifying performance is a testament to her embodiment of wanderlust and artistic brilliance.

With a childhood spent on the road, her education thrived in the back lounge of a tour bus, making every new destination her playground. This nomadic upbringing has enriched her music and her life, promising an unforgettable show.



Don’t miss out on this exciting weekend of art, music, and family fun at Clarksville’s Riverfest.

2023 Riverfest Entertainment

Publix Stage

Saturday, September 9th

Time Performer 12:30 PM. – 1:15 PM Seth Sherley-Philomuse 1:45 PM – 2:30 PM J.J. Hankins and Garrett Seay – The 1980 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM Harold Dawson 4:15 PM – 5:00 PM Odiss Kohn 5:30 PM – 6:15 PM Herrick 6:45 PM – 7:30 PM Dusty Leigh Huston 8:45 PM Ryan Griffin 9:45 PM Tyler Rich 10:45 PM Little Texas

Sunday, September 10th

Time Performer Noon – 1:00 PM Colonel James – The Stable 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM Nicholas Edward Williams 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Lawson Harris 5:00 PM Haven Madison

About Riverfest

Riverfest is all about bringing the Clarksville community together and building camaraderie between neighbors. We create an atmosphere that celebrates and showcases the cultural diversity of our city through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family. Admission to Riverfest is free and open to the public.

Riverfest is Clarksville’s longest-running community festival and brings more than 30,000 people to the banks of the Cumberland River. The 34th and final festival will be September 9th-10th, 2023. Clarksville Parks and Recreation is currently surveying the citizens of Clarksville about the future of city events.

The survey can be taken by following this link https://tinyurl.com/h5wkeec8

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.