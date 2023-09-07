First Horizon Park to host Tennessee, Samford Fall Baseball Exhibition Game

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds and First Horizon Park, in conjunction with the University of Tennessee and Samford University, announced today that the Volunteers and the Bulldogs will play a fall exhibition game at First Horizon Park on Sunday, November 5th, 2023 at 1:00pm CT.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring college baseball back to Hit City one final time in 2023,” said General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam English. “It is an honor to bring UT baseball to Middle Tennessee while also hosting an up-and-coming mid-major program in Samford.”

Tickets are on sale now, with concourse-level seating starting at $10.00 plus tax. Club-level seats are available for $20.00 plus tax. Club Suites and Field Suites are also available. All tickets can be purchased here. Gates will open at 12:00pm. Tennessee will serve as the home team and occupy the third base dugout.

About Tennessee Volunteers Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a 44-22 season (16-14 SEC). Tennessee swept their way through the Clemson regional before beating Southern Miss in a best-of-three super regional series to make their sixth appearance in the NCAA College World Series, where they took home a fifth-place finish.

The UT Vols are coached by Tony Vitello who’s entering his seventh season at the helm.

About Samford Bulldogs Baseball

Last season, Samford won the Southern Conference’s regular season and conference tournament with a 37-25 (15-6 SoCon) record. They qualified for their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance, where they were knocked out in the Hattiesburg Regional by Southern Miss. Tony David is the Bulldogs’ head coach, entering his third season.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com