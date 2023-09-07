TWRA announces that there were No Boating Related Fatalities Over Labor Day Weekend

Nashville, TN – For the second consecutive year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is happy to report there were no boating-related fatalities over the 2023 Labor Day holiday period from September 2nd-4th.

There was one incident involving an injury that occurred on Chickamauga Lake and two property damage incidents reported from the TWRA’s four regions across the state. Boating officers made seven boating under the influence (BUI) arrests.

For the year, there have been 20 boating-related fatalities, four less than through the same period in 2022. There have been 48 injury incidents and 63 property damage incidents.

TWRA boating officers have made 106 BUI arrests.