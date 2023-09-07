77.1 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 8, 2023
HomeNewsTWRA announces that there were No Boating Related Fatalities Over Labor Day...
News

TWRA announces that there were No Boating Related Fatalities Over Labor Day Weekend

News Staff
By News Staff
Boating

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN –  For the second consecutive year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is happy to report there were no boating-related fatalities over the 2023 Labor Day holiday period from September 2nd-4th.

There was one incident involving an injury that occurred on Chickamauga Lake and two property damage incidents reported from the TWRA’s four regions across the state. Boating officers made seven boating under the influence (BUI) arrests.

For the year, there have been 20 boating-related fatalities, four less than through the same period in 2022. There have been 48 injury incidents and 63 property damage incidents.

TWRA boating officers have made 106 BUI arrests.

Previous article
APSU Men’s Tennis defeats Milligan, UT Southern at Cumberland Tournament
Next article
Nashville Sounds come back late for 7-6 victory over Memphis Redbirds
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online