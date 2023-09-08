APSU Soccer drops 2-0 match at Southern Indiana

Evansville, IN – Austin Peay State University’s soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to Southern Indiana on Thursday at Strassweg Field.

Southern Indiana (1-5-1) broke the ice in the 39th minute on its sixth shot of the afternoon and held the advantage heading into halftime.

Aniyah Mack fired the Governors (2-4-1) first shot of second half in the 56th minute, but the attempt was blocked by a USI defender. Ellie Dreas then tallied APSU’s first shot on goal 31 seconds later, but the attempt was saved by the Screaming Eagles’ Anna Markland.

USI extended its lead with an 81st-minute score which proved to be the final goal of the night.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University dropped its first-ever match against Southern Indiana.

Freshman goalkeeper Lauryn Berry tallied a career-high 45 minutes and two saves against the Screaming Eagles.

Olivia Prock led Austin Peay State University and matched her season-high with two shots.

Lindsey McMahon extended her team-best starting streak to 42 matches. She also played all 90 minutes for the 20th-straight match and now has gone the distance in 33 of her last 34 appearances.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team wraps up nonconference play this weekend when it faces Ball State in a Sunday 12:00pm match in Muncie, Indiana.