APSU Volleyball defeats Valparaiso in Four Sets at Stacheville Challenge

Clarksville, TN – Middle blockers Maggie Keenan and Karli Graham combined for 26 kills, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball to a home-opening four-set victory (25-20, 15-25, 25-18, 25-20) against Valparaiso Friday night at the Winfield Dunn Center on the first day of the Stacheville Challenge.

The win also was head coach Taylor Mott‘s 499th career victory.

The first two sets were mirror images of one another. Austin Peay (6-2) got out to a quick start in the opening set, scoring the first six points with Elizabeth Wheat providing three service aces.

The Governors took that early advantage and led wire-to-wire in the 25-20 set victory. Valparaiso (5-4) returned the favor in the second set, building a 14-4 advantage. The APSU Govs recovered and matched the Beacons point-for-point down the stretch but could not close the early deficit.

Valparaiso looked primed to break away early in the third, gaining a 7-4 lead. However, Austin Peay State University turned the tables with a massive 14-4 run to build an 18-11 lead. That outburst proved enough as the APSU Govs eased to the 25-18 set victory and a 2-1 lead in the match.

The fourth set went back and forth between the two teams. Austin Peay State University opened with a 7-3 run, only to see Valparaiso battle back with its own 7-3 run to tie the set 10-10. The Beacons kept their momentum going and built a 14-11 advantage. The APSU Govs responded in kind again, this time with a 9-3 run, to take a 20-17 lead and force Valparaiso’s second timeout. The timeout did not stall the Govs’ push, and they closed with a 5-3 run to win the set 25-20 and the match.

Keenan enjoyed an errorless attack night, scoring 14 kills on 28 swings for a .500 attack percentage while also recording five blocks. Graham supplied 12 kills with only one error on 17 attempts for a .647 attack percentage with three blocks.

Elizabeth Wheat provided 11 kills, while Mikayla Powell saw her streak of 20-kill performances end when she was held to 10 kills. Setter Kelsey Mead finished with 44 assists, 12 digs, and four kills.

Mallory Januski led Valparaiso with 10 kills and four blocks.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team closes out the Stacheville Challenge with a Saturday 2:30pm match against Indiana. The Hoosiers finished the first day undefeated, sweeping Lindenwood and Valparaiso in the event’s first two matches.