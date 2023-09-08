Austin Peay State University’s Gerald Harrison accepts appointment to NCAA FCS Playoff Committee

Indianapolis, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Vice President and Athletics Gerald Harrison has accepted an appointment to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee, the NCAA announced Thursday.

The FCS Playoff Committee is tasked with forming the 24-team FCS Playoff bracket. The committee has one representative from each conference that is eligible for and applies for automatic qualification in the Division I Football Championship.

“I am honored to receive the appointment to represent Austin Peay State University and our Atlantic Sun Conference peers on the FCS Playoff Committee,” said Harrison. “I am excited to work with the other members of the committee from around the country to create the best postseason experience possible for both student-athletes and fans.”

Harrison, who recently celebrated his five-year anniversary at Austin Peay State University, guided APSU from the Ohio Valley Conference to the Atlantic Sun Conference with the move going into effect on July 1st, 2022, after the university spent 60 years in the OVC.

Harrison will represent the ASUN Conference on the FCS Playoff committee until his term expires in August 2025, at which time he will be eligible for reappointment.

Harrison is joined on the FCS Playoff Committee by Drake AD Brian Hardin (Pioneer Football League), Eastern Illinois AD Tim Michael (Big South-OVC), Chattanooga AD Mark Wharton (Southern Conference), North Dakota State AD Matt Larsen (Missouri Valley Football Conference), Albany AD Mark Benson (Coastal Athletic Association), Houston Christian AD Steve Moniaci (Southland Conference), CCSU AD Thomas Pincince (Northeast Conference), and Fordham AD Edward Kull (Patriot). The FCS Playoff Committee Chair is Montana AD Kent Haslam, who represents the Big Sky Conference.