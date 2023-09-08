Clarksville Riverfest Festival Promises Unforgettable Weekend with Great Weather

Clarksville, TN – The excitement is building as the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department prepares to host the grand finale of Riverfest. Mark your calendars for this unforgettable event, set to take place on Saturday, September 9th, from 11:00am to 11:30pm, and continuing on Sunday, September 10th, from 11:00am to 6:00pm at the picturesque McGregor Park.

One of the highlights of Riverfest will be a spectacular evening of country music on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at McGregor Park. Country enthusiasts, get ready to be serenaded by headliners Little Texas and Tyler Rich, with a special guest appearance by Ryan Griffin.

But the musical extravaganza doesn’t end there. The grand finale on September 10th will feature a sensational performance by Clarksville’s very own Haven Madison. Her electrifying show will grace the Publix Stage at 5:00pm, promising a musical experience you won’t want to miss.

Now, let’s talk about the weather. Mother Nature seems to be in sync with the festive spirit.

Saturday promises mostly sunny skies, setting the stage for a perfect day of fun and music. The high temperature is expected to reach around 81 degrees, with a gentle north wind blowing between 5 to 10 mph. So, remember to bring your sunglasses and sunscreen to enjoy the outdoor festivities comfortably.

As the sun sets on Saturday Night, the skies will be partly cloudy, offering a pleasant evening for all festival-goers. The temperature will drop to around 63 degrees, with a calm north wind of about 5 mph. It’s the ideal setting for a magical night of music and entertainment.

Sunday continues the trend of beautiful weather, with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 81 degrees. A north-northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph will keep things cool and comfortable as you explore the festival.

As the festival wraps up on Sunday Night, the skies will remain mostly clear, creating a serene atmosphere for your evening plans. The temperature will dip to around 61 degrees, with a gentle north-northeast wind of about 5 mph.

So, get ready for a weekend of music, fun, and fantastic weather at Clarksville’s Riverfest Festival. Pack your picnic baskets, bring your dancing shoes, and make the most of this exciting event. It’s an unforgettable experience waiting for you at McGregor Park.

About Riverfest

Riverfest is all about bringing the Clarksville community together and building camaraderie between neighbors. We create an atmosphere that celebrates and showcases the cultural diversity of our city through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family. Admission to Riverfest is free and open to the public.

Riverfest is Clarksville’s longest-running community festival and brings more than 30,000 people to the banks of the Cumberland River. The 34th and final festival will be September 9th-10th, 2023. Clarksville Parks and Recreation is currently surveying the citizens of Clarksville about the future of city events.

The survey can be taken by following this link https://tinyurl.com/h5wkeec8