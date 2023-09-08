Nashville Sounds lose to Memphis Redbirds at First Horizon Park, 8-4

Nashville, TN – Despite Josh Donaldson hitting his first home run in a Sounds uniform, the Nashville Sounds (72-62, 32-28) dropped their first game in the six-game series by an 8-4 final to the Memphis Redbirds (65-71, 26-35) on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

With Memphis leading 3-0 in the third, Donaldson crushed a 3-1 slider off Memphis starter Sem Robberse (1-1) onto the berm in left field for his first homer as a Sound. The designated hitter started a two-out rally, as an Abraham Toro double and RBI single by Tyler Black cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Redbirds would extend their lead in the top of the fifth, scoring four runs to cushion their lead to five runs. Sounds miscues did cost Nashville early, as three errors made just three of Janson Junk’s (6-10) seven runs allowed earned. Though Caleb Boushley stopped the onslaught with back-to-back 1-2-3 innings across the sixth and seventh innings, Memphis added an insurance run in the eighth to make it an 8-2 game.

The Sounds battled back in the bottom of the eighth, getting a couple runs back off of Black’s second RBI single of the night, then Toro scored for a second time, this on a wild pitch. However, a couple hits in the ninth did not pay off to anything, as Nashville came up on the short side of an 8-4 loss.

Junk took his 10th loss of the season, allowing eight hits and seven runs (3 ER) in defeat. Boushley pitched a majority of the rest of the night in the loss, tossing 3.1 one-run innings with three strikeouts. Clayton Andrews allowed a hit but stranded a couple for a scoreless ninth, getting the final two outs.

Black led the offense with three hits, two RBI and a double. Monte Harrison made it back-to-back multi-hit nights, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

The Nashville Sounds and Memphis Redbirds play game five of the six-game series tomorrow night. Left-hander Eric Lauer (1-4, 5.52) gets the ball for Nashville. Memphis will answer with left-hander Connor Thomas (4-4, 5.72). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 27 games with a double and walk. He is hitting .374 (40-for-107) with 22 runs, 15 doubles, a triple, three homers and 21 RBI during the streak dating back to July 9th.

Josh Donaldson (1-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB, K) hit his first home run as a Sound. It was also his first homer since going deep for the Yankees on July 8th, 2023, vs. Chicago-NL.

The Sounds have committed 15 errors with Janson Junk on the mound. That’s the most for any pitcher at the Triple-A level this season.

Tyler Black’s three-hit game was his first such game at the Triple-A level. In six September games, Black is batting .333 (6-for-18) with six RBI, a .480 on-base percentage and .980 OPS.

